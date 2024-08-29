Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland has lofty goals in rookie season
The Dallas Cowboys selected Marshawn Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Kneeland, who was a standout at Western Michigan, will see an increased workload after a season-ending injury to Sam Williams during training camp, but he is ready for the opportunity.
The Cowboys defensive end has the luxury of learning from Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence during practice, and if he can absorb their knowledge, he should reach his goals.
But what are his goals?
When speaking to the media this week at The Star, Kneeland made the goal for his first NFL season very clear: Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The Cowboys' 2024 draft class is already shaping up to be a good one.
First-round pick Tyler Guyton has proven to be worthy of the seleciton and immediately found himself as the team's starting left tackle, while third-round pick Cooper Beebe will start at center after an incredible preseason performance.
Kneeland will be key in the defensive rotation, and the team's other third-round pick Marist Liufau has proven he could be a force.
Add in fifth-round pick Caelen Carson who will see an increased role after the injury to All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy, who shined down the stretch of the preseason at receiver, and the Cowboys seem to have nailed virutally every pick in the draft.
At the very least, it's going to be fun to watch.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
