Micah Parsons responds to Malik Hooker's podcast criticism
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons found himself in the middle of some locker room drama on Friday after a clip of teammate Malik Hooker criticizing him over his podcast went viral.
Hooker ripped Parsons and questioned what the four-time All-Pro was "really caring about" during an appearance on Keyshawn Johnson's All Facts No Brakes podcast when he made his comments.
Parsons caught wind of Hooker's "advice" and didn't appear to take too kindly to the words.
“Just wish you said this to me but instead on some podcast! And you got my number family! @MalikHooker24 and you my locker mate," Parsons wrote in a since-deleted tweet.
"So you coulda said this any day! And you do realize I shoot the podcast on our off day! I why [sic] ain’t we talking about everyone preparations and focus leading up to the game week? I mean I can point out a lot of other things but I’m just not!”
Parsons skipped the Cowboys OTAs and part of mandatory minicamp for individualized workouts as he aims to land a lucrative contract extension.
Hopefully, the teammates can put the drama behind them in time for training camp next month because they both have valid points.
Any time a player does self-promotion or builds their personal brand during the season, especially after a big loss, it can rub some people the wrong way. But for Parsons, he records the podcast on the team's off-day, so it's not taking away from any preparation.
Of course, this is the Dallas Cowboys, so the drama will always follow.
The Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
