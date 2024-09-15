Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons Reacts To New Orleans Saints Defeat: 'We Will Fix It'
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) lost to the New Orleans Saints 44-19 at home in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.
The defeat ended the Cowboys' 16-game home winning streak (in the regular season) and raised major questions about Dallas' defense.
In Week 1, the Cowboys defense, led by new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, dominated the Cleveland Browns. Dallas' defense finished with six sacks in Week 1 at Cleveland, the most sacks of any NFL team in Week 1.
Fast forward to Week 2, the Dallas defense looked porous and lethargic as the Saints (2-0) scored touchdowns on all of their first six drives. The Saints jumped to a 35-15 halftime lead with more than 300 offensive yards in the first half alone. The Cowboys had no answer for New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara, who scored four touchdowns.
“We are going to fix it," said Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons in the locker room after the game. "Since I’ve been here we have been a winning organization… I can’t wait to fix it and learn from this and get ready for Baltimore.”
“It’s so early in the year. We can do so much better," Parsons continued. "I can’t wait to see the film.”
New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr is thriving in Saints new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system. Carr finished 11-of-16 for 242 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
On offense, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finished 27-of-39 for 285 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Prescott and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb connected for 65-yard touchdown in the second quarter that provided a major highlight. Lamb led the team with 90 yards on four receptions and one touchdown.
Next up, the Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 22nd at 3:25 p.m. PT.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Keys To Victory: Cowboys vs. Saints : 3 keys to victory in Dallas' Week 2 home opener
Week 2 Preview: Cowboys vs. Saints, NFL Week 2: betting odds & preview
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Salary Cap Relief: Cowboys restructure Terence Steele's contract, freeing up cap space
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie