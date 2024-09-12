Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints Preview: Odds, Jake Ferguson Injury Status
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys host the New Orleans Saints in the Cowboys' home opener. This matchup is highlighted by two teams fresh off hot starts to the season.
The Cowboys looked dominate in Week 1, notching a 33-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns in which Dallas' defense shined. The Cowboys held the Browns to 2-of-15 on third down, a 13.3 percent opponent third down conversation rate that ranks second in the NFL.
The Saints and quarterback Derek Carr jumped out to a 30-0 lead over the Carolina Panthers and cruised to a 37-point win, raising questions as to if New Orleans is a legit contender in the NFC South.
Can the Cowboys keep their 16-game home winning streak (in the regular season) alive? Dallas' streak is an impressive 10 wins better than the next longest active streak (Chicago, 6) and the second longest in franchise history behind an 18-game run from 1979-81.
Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are hoping to keep the momentum from 2023. Prescott led the NFL in touchdown passes (36) while Lamb led the NFL in receptions (135).
RECORD WATCH: Prescott (408) needs three rushes to pass Roger Staubach (410) for the most rushing attempts by a quarterback in Dallas history.
INJURY UPDATE: Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice. However, Ferguson is hopeful for a Week 2 comeback so all eyes on the tight end's status. Ferguson injured his knee in the third quarter but an MRI revealed no tear.
Tight end John Stephens (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday. Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (calf) was limited in Thursday's practice. Special teams star C.J. Goodwin (foot) was limited in Thursday's practice.
FUN FACT: Dallas' defense finished with six sacks in Week 1 at Cleveland (9/8), the most sacks of any NFL team in Week 1. Dallas has also recorded five sacks in 12 games since the start of 2021 - most in the NFL over that span.
RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (1-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-0)
ODDS: Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite vs. the Saints.
GAME TIME: Sunday, September 15th, 2024 at 12 p.m. CT
LOCATION: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports/ Fox 4 DFW, KRLD-FM 105.3 THE FAN
THE FINAL WORD: Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs is back from a torn ACL in 2023. He snagged his first interception in Week 1.
"It felt good. Emotions were high," Diggs said. "Just being able to go out there with my teammates and stuff, I missed them. So just being able to go out there and be able to compete, it just felt good to be back. … Yeah, I'm comfortable. Game 2, I'm going to be a hundred percent better. That's about getting better every day, every game and just keep growing."
