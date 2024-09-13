[EXCLUSIVE] Dallas Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Featured in Wade Bowen's 'Friday Night' Music Video
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is multi-talented. The six-time Pro Bowler won three Super Bowls for the Cowboys and hasn't slowed down since. Aikman is a beloved NFL commentator on Monday Night Football with Joe Buck as the longest tenured announcer pairing in NFL history. Away from the field, Aikman is a generous philanthropist and also launched a light beer brand called Eight in 2022.
Texas country music is his newest venture. Today, Singer-Songwriter Wade Bowen debuted the official music video for his single,“Friday Night" which features Aikman.
"I'm a big fan of Wade's music, and when he asked me to appear in his 'Friday Night' video, I didn't hesitate to say yes," Aikman told Dallas Cowboys on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "It's a great tune, and it really brings back memories of when I was playing high school football in Henryetta, Oklahoma. Friday Night football is a way of life across the country, and Wade's song is an anthem for those nights under the lights."
Aikman's home town of Henryetta has a population of 5,600 people where Friday nights are spent cheering on the Henryetta High School Knights. Aikman played football and baseball for Henryetta, earning All-State honors.
Inspired by the series "Friday Night Lights," the video is like watching a short film, following a high school football player and his love interest. At the beginning of the video, Aikman is featured as the football announcer, and toward the end, viewers can also see Wade’s former football coach, creating a nostalgic scene and taking Wade back to his own high school days.
Bowen and Aikman are good friends. Bowen is a Texas native and a huge sports fan who cheers on the Dallas Cowboys and his college alma mater, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
“I’m so honored to not only know Troy, but to also call him a friend," Bowen said. "He’s an amazing guy and shares a true passion for music, so having him on this song and in this video is a dream come true for me. The song ‘Friday Night’ took me right back to playing football in high school and flooded me with so many childhood memories."
"Friday Night (Ft. Troy Aikman)” is the latest single off of Bowen’s 10th studio album Flyin, which was released in May of this year. Bowen has a steady stream of concert dates in Texas lined up for interested fans... And who knows, maybe an Aikman appearance.
Next up for Aikman, a Monday night matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the NFL season. Aikman will be on the call when the Cowboys take on the Houston Texans on Monday, November 18th.
Watch the music video below.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Keys To Victory: Cowboys vs. Saints : 3 keys to victory in Dallas' Week 2 home opener
Week 2 Preview: Cowboys vs. Saints, NFL Week 2: betting odds & preview
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Salary Cap Relief: Cowboys restructure Terence Steele's contract, freeing up cap space
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie