Cowboys' Micah Parsons reacts to rumored Shannon Sharpe blockbuster media deal
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons has made it clear that he's ready to step up in a bigger leadership role by showing up to the first day of voluntary workouts earlier this month.
Parsons is in line for a blockbuster contract extension that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but he still faces criticism off of the field because of his weekly podcast throughout the season.
There have been many people who have criticized Parsons for having too many distractions and not putting in the extra work because he takes the time on his day off to record a podcast, so whenever he gets the opportunity he is always going to fire back.
That was the case this week when it was reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is expected to sign a $100 million media deal thanks to the success of his podcast Club Shay Shay.
With his sustained success to start his career, Parsons can do whatever he wants during his time off.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
It's safe to say that his podcast hasn't been too much of a distraction, because he has continued to play at a high level and is one of the best in the league.
