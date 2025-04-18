Best Dallas Cowboys photos from 2024 NFL season
The 2024 season will not be one to remember for the Dallas Cowboys and the fanbase. A season that started with promise ended in a cruel dread.
However, not every week put fans into a deep, dark depression. Some weeks, the sun shined the brightest on Jerry's team.
RELATED: Cowboys legends fill room for Tyron Smith's emotional retirement ceremony
Recently, the Cowboys' social team shared some of their favorite photos from last season. Take a look at some of those snapshots below.
The photos above were taken by the team's official photographers, and all of them are grade A snapshots.
In the batch above, fans can see DeMarvion Overshown wearing the best jersey in the Cowboys' catalog, CeeDee Lamb attempting to make an incredible catch against the Cleveland Browns in the first game of the regular season, and arguably, the coldest photo ever taken of quarterback Dak Prescott.
No matter the outcome of the season, it's great to have these memories to look back on. Wins and losses are the name of the game, but it doesn't have to be the complete description of a season.
The 2024 season of the Cowboys could be summed up as a what-if season. However, the 2025 Cowboys could be described as the team that brings back hope to a franchise starving to see another Super Bowl.
Maybe next year's photos will include a Lombardi Trophy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys land perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb in new NFL mock draft
Watch Tyron Smith's emotional Cowboys retirement press conference
Cowboys named ideal NFL Draft fit for RB with ‘vastly superior’ talent
Jerry Jones makes major announcement for Cowboys legends Tyron Smith, Zack Martin
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc