Michael B Jordan 'Sinners' movie gets thumbs up from Cowboys superstar
The Dallas Cowboys are waiting until the very last moment to make Micah Parsons the highest-paid defensive player in the league.
While Parsons waits to be one of the richest players in the league, he is checking out one of the most anticipated moves of the year.
Friday was the official release of Michael B. Jordan's latest film, 'Sinners'. Directed by 'Blank Panther' director Ryan Coogler, the film looks to be the next big hit in the zombie genre.
Parsons took to his social media to express his thoughts on the film, and if fans are on the fence about watching it, the Cowboys star may convince them to head to the theaters.
Parsons tweeted, " If Michael B. Jordan does not win a Oscar for sinners they should throw the award away! Great movie!"
Now, Parsons may not be the top film critic in the industry, but that feels like high praise that could get the people talking. It feels like Jordan would also agree with Parsons' assessment of the film. However, Jordan isn't the only big star in the film.
Sinners also stars the wife of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld.
So, thinking about turning this Friday into a movie day? Take Parsons' word for it, and go see the movie that may kick off a summer return of fans racing to the cinema.
