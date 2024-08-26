Jerry wants Mike McCarthy to feel 'angst, pressure' in contract year
Jerry Jones has always done things his way. Ever since purchasing the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, he's made sure he was the most visible face of the franchise.
He's the owner, general manager, team president, and part-time doctor. And in his mind, no one can accomplish any of this better than he can.
That's why it shouldn't be surprising to hear him double down on his belief that a coach with no contract security is a good thing. With Mike McCarthy entering the final year of his deal, something McCarthy admits is challenging, Jones continues to say this approach will yield results.
Jones stated on Saturday night that he believes the "angst" and "pressure" created by having your back against the wall brings out the best.
“Absolutely, I do. I really do,” Jones said via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “There’s no question in my mind that angst, pressure, competing will bring out the best in this game from coaches and players. But . . . this game has to have some extra [fire] over the guys that you’re in front of [on the field]. That’s why I’m kind of amazed at someone talking about the job they’re doing without a contract. Blows my mind.”
He also took the time to remind McCarthy that he's not happy about their playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.
“We all have Green Bay on our mind,” Jones said. We all have it on our mind, and we know until we can get that addressed, then we’re going to always have a bad taste on that.”
Jones tried to say a few kind things about McCarthy afterward. He said he's still working hard despite the lack of a deal and reminded us that McCarthy has a Super Bowl win on his resume.
That doesn't change the fact that Jones won't commit to him beyond 2024 unless he sees something change in the postseason.
