Dallas Cowboys most important backup/role player from Week 2 named
After a disappointing team effort by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, Cowboy Nation is looking for any positive notes.
With NFL Power Rankings being released, the reality that the team took a major step back in the loss.
ESPN.com released it's updated power rankings, but added a spotlight one one player for each team in the league.
For the Cowboys, that player was cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who was named the team's most important backup or role player.
Lewis is the team's starter at nickel, but he received extra work on the outside in Week 2 because of the absence of All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who is expected to miss six to eight weeks after foot surgery, and inexperience of rookie cornerback Caelen Carson.
Todd Archer noted, "Lewis is like a starter as the nickel corner, considering how much the Cowboys play their sub packages defensively. He sets the tone just as much as Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence with his physicality.
"He is unafraid to set the edge in the run game. He's capable of working the slot against receivers, tight ends or running backs. By the end of last week's loss to New Orleans, he was working on the outside, too. If the coaches don't like what rookie Caelen Carson is doing in place of an injured DaRon Bland, they can go to Lewis more."
That is high praise for Lewis, who will likely see additional work until Bland returns.
We'll see if he can continue making a big impact on the field when the team returns to action against defending NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.
