Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week
The Dallas Cowboys had a day to forget as they lost 44-19 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Now at 1-1 on the season, they're going to need to get back to the drawing board as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens (0-2) in Week 3.
As they study the film from this loss, the Cowboys will find a lot they would like to correct. That doesn't mean everyone was a problem for them. That being said, here's a ranking of the top five performers from Week 2.
5. Chauncey Golston, DE
It seemed as if in Week 1, every Dallas defender had a huge performance. One of the few players who didn't rack up stats was Chauncey Golston, who had just one tackle. Against the Saints, it seemed as if the defense was allergic to the ball carrier.
Again, Golston was an exception as he had four tackles and a sack.
4. Dak Prescott, QB
Noteverything Dak Prescott did in Week 2 was right. He had two interceptions and while one of those wasn't his fault, he still made some poor throws. He even missed what should have been an easy touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons Reacts To New Orleans Saints Defeat: 'We Will Fix It'
Even with those concerns, Prescott had 293 yards nd a touchdown. That made him one of team's the top performers in Week 2.
3. CeeDee Lamb, WR
You know a player is elite when 90 yards and a touchdown feels like a letdown. That's the case with CeeDee Lamb who was the only player to get into the end zone for Dallas — doing so on a 65-yard reception.
He could have done more damage had Dak Prescott hit him when he was open for a touchdown in the first half.
2. Jalen Tolbert, WR
With Jake Ferguson out, the Cowboys needed someone to step up and Jalen Tolbert did that. He had a career high in receptions (six) and yardage (82). Tolbert even made arguably the top play for Dallas when he adjusted to an underthrown pass for a 39-yard gain.
Tolbert might have topped 100 yards as he was wide open for another big gain but Prescott's pass took too long to get to him and Tyrann Mathieu lit him up. It was still a great game for Tolbert, who saved points on a head's up fumble recovery in the second half.
1. Brandon Aubrey, K
Throughout the first two weeks, Brandon Aubrey has been the most consistent player on the roster. He was 4-of-4 on field goals in Week 1 and 4-of-4 in Week 2. He's not hitting chip shots either, with a long of 52 this weekend and 57 the previous Sunday.
Dallas would like to get into the end zone more often but having a weapon such as Aubrey is a luxury.
