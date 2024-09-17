NFC East power rankings after Week 2 of the NFL season
It was an eventful second week of the 2024 NFL season. Yes, the Dallas Cowboys game unfortunately happened, but to move past that, fans may want to check in on the rest of their divisional rivals.
Dallas had been the top team in the NFC East heading into Week 2, but after a blowout loss, do they deserve the top ranking?
Here are the NFC East power rankings after Week 2.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings after Week 2: How far did the Cowboys fall?
4. New York Giants
After a dreadful performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, the New York Giants opened NFC East play against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. While rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers proved he is going to be a star, the Giants dropped a brutal 21-18 to their long rival.
New York will be in a battle with themselves all season, leaving them at the bottom of the NFC East.
3. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders had an ugly Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but totally redeemed themselves with a big win over the G-Men.
The Commanders are in the infancy stages of a rebuild but have to be impressed with rookie QB Jayden Daniels not turning the ball over in a tight game. Washington has earned the third spot in the NFC East this week.
MORE: Mike McCarthy reflects on Cowboys' embarrassing loss to Saints
2. Dallas Cowboys
It would be hard to keep the number one spot after an embarrassing 44-19 loss. The Cowboys are at a crossroads early in the 2024 season. The terrible loss to the New Orleans Saints could be just a blimp on what fans hope is a special season.
However, at this moment, the Cowboys have a lot of work to get back on top in the NFC East.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles capped off Week 2 of the NFL season with a hilarious loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. An all-time bad play call by the Eagles resulted in a dropped pass, which gave the Falcons enough time to drive down the field and win the game 22-21.
Philadelphia only earn the top spot in the NFC East because they didn't lose 44-19. Insert sad face.
Not the week Cowboys fans were hoping for, but the season is far from over.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' abysmal loss vs. Saints in Week 2
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys brutal loss to Saints in Week 2
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Saints in Week 2 home opener
Dallas Cowboys Week 2: Ranking top 5 Players of the Week
Micah Parsons takes blame off defensive coordinator after allowing 44 points