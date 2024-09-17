NFC East winners & losers in Week 2: Zeke struggles, Commanders steal one
The Dallas Cowboys fell to 1-1 with their loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The one positive is that they’re still in first place in the NFC East.
On Monday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles loss to the Atlanta Falcons to fall to 1-1 while the Washington Commanders (1-1) knocked off the New York Giants (0-2).
With the dust settled, let’s look at the winners and losers in the divisions from Week 2.
Winner: Brian Robinson, Jr., RB, Commanders
Austin Seibert got all the love since he knocked in seven field goals for the Commanders in their 21-18 win but Brian Robinson, Jr. is the one who set up most of those kicks. The third-year back had just 40 yards in the opener but then blew up in Week 2 with 133 yards on 17 rushing attempts.
Loser: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott was solid in Week 1 with 40 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushing attempts. He wasn't explosive but he kept the defense honest — and punched it in when the Cowboys got into the red zone.
This weekend, it was a different story for Zeke.
Rico Dowdle got the start, and while he wasn't overwhelming, he outperformed Elliott. The veteran back had just 16 yards on seven rushing attempts.
Winner: Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
Taken sixth overall out of LSU, Malik Nabers is off to a hot start. On Sunday, he was the best receiver on the field as he hauled in 10 receptions for 127 yards. He even scored his first NFL touchdown, catching a four-yard pass with eight seconds remaining in the first half to put New York up 12-9.
After two games, Nabers has 193 yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions.
Loser: Brian Daboll, Head Coach, Giants
In 2022, Brian Daboll was one of the hottest coaches in the NFL. He led the New York Giants to a 9-7-1 record and won a playoff game in his first season. Since then, it's been a nightmare.
New York was 6-11 last year and is 0-2 to start 2024 following a 21-18 loss to the Washington Commanders. Those who cover the team don't see the same energetic coach who led the G-Men into the postseason two years ago. Instead, they see someone who isn't enjoying his job in the least bit.
“I’ll tell you something — when I see Daboll now, I don’t see the coach who had a little glint in his eye and a little swagger in his first year. I see a guy who wants to jump off a bridge." — Mike Francesca
Even with Daniel Jones playing well, Daboll suffered another loss on Sunday, and it feels like a matter of time before he's moving on — which might be what he wants.
Winner: Jalen Tolbert, WR, Cowboys
Jalen Tolbert had a breakout game on Sunday with six receptions for 82 yards. The most impressive reception was when he adjusted to an underthrown ball and held on through contact — and a hard collision with the turf.
Tolbert stepped up as the Cowboys needed someone to fill the void left by Jake Ferguson, who was out with an injury. He even made a savvy play when he recovered a fumble from Dak Prescott, preventing a turnover and helping the Cowboys put points on the board. There wasn't much to get excited about on Sunday for Dallas, but Tolbert was one of the exceptions.
Loser: Mike Zimmer, DC, Cowboys
Mike Zimmer was a hero in Week 1 as his Dallas defense was all over Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. They recorded six sacks and had two interceptions.
In Week 2, it was a different story. The Saints dropped 44 points and Derek Carr was sacked just once. They did record an interception, but that was after the game was well in hand for New Orleans.
After the game, Micah Parsons put the blame on the players, but Zimmer isn't blameless. He was added with the hopes that the Cowboys could finally defend the wide zone offense made famous by Kyle Shanahan, but this one was as bad as when Dan Quinn went up against Shanahan and Matt LaFleur.
Winner: Austin Seibert, K, Commanders
From one former Cleveland Browns kicker to another.
The Washington Commanders lost to the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 1, and Cade York missed two kicks during that game. York, who was taken in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL Draft by Cleveland, was released afterward and Washington signed Austin Seibert — who was a fifth-round selection for the Browns in 2019.
Seibert has bounced all around the NFL but might have found a home in D.C. after nailing all seven field goal attempts against the Giants. His final kick was from 30 yards out and was the game-winner.
For his career, Seibert is now 52-of-63 with a long of 53 yards.
Loser: Nick Sirianni, Head Coach, Eagles
The Eagles fell to 1-1 with a loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Losses happen but this was a game Philadelphia should have won.
Up 18-15, the Eagles were in range for a field goal but wanted to go for the kill shot. Sirianni dialed up a pass on third-and-short with 1:46 to play. Saquon Barkley dropped the pass and stopped the clock, which was a gift for the Falcons since they were out of timeouts.
Sirianni has always been his own worst enemy and once again, his over-confidence put his team in a bad spot as they dropped a game they should have won.
