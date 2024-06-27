Dallas Cowboys Mount Rushmore: Best to represent America's Team
Lists are always a hit during the slow portion of the offseason, especially when there's something to debate. That was the case when NFL Throwback released a video of every team's Mount Rushmore, leaving a prominent figure off for the Dallas Cowboys.
Troy Aikman, the quarterback who led Dallas to three Super Bowl wins in the 1990s was noticeably absent. While it's true the four players chosen were mostly correct, the absence of Aikman is rather unforgivable.
With that being the case, here's a look at who should make it as the top players to represent America's Team.
Roger Staubach, QB (1969-1979)
Dallas earned the nickname America's Team due to their untouchable popularity in the 1970s, and a huge part of that was the love fans had for Roger Staubach. His scrambling ability led to the nickname "Roger the Dodger" but his status as a member of the U.S. Navy led to the "Captain America" moniker.
If two nicknames weren't enough, Staubach also became known as "Captain Comeback" since his Cowboys were never out of a game so long as he had breath in his lungs.
Staubach's popularity only grew when he became the quarterback to finally push the Cowboys over the top. Tom Landry had been chasing a title for years, but it wasn't until Staubach took over that they finally won it all. Staubach, MVP of Super Bowl VI, led Dallas to two titles and finished his career with 22,700 yards passing and 153 touchdowns. He's still fourth all-time in franchise history despite playing in an era dominated by the ground game.
Emmitt Smith, RB (1990-2002)
Looking back, it's hard to believe some scouts doubted Emmitt Smith as a pro prospect. Seen as small and slow for the running back position, he was eventually selected by the Cowboys 17th overall. The Florida product quickly proved the naysayers wrong by running for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie.
Smith then reeled off at least 1,000 yards in 11 straight seasons. During that dominant stretch, he led the NFL in rushing yardage four times and rushing touchdowns three times. He ended up playing 13 years in Dallas and has a franchise-best 17,162 yards and 153 touchdowns. He added 1,193 yards in two years with the Arizona Cardinals to close out his career and is still No. 1 in league history with 18,355 yards on the ground.
Dallas won three titles in the 1990s, and while there was no shortage of star power on either side of the ball, Smith was the workhorse who made the offense what it was.
Troy Aikman, QB (1989-2000)
As much credit as Emmitt Smith gets for being the focal point of the Dallas offense in the 1990s, Troy Aikman was just as integral to their three titles.
The No. 1 overall pick out of UCLA in 1989, Aikman never had to carry the offense on his shoulders the way an NFL quarterback does today. He had the luxury of handing the ball to Smith and relying on a dangerous defense. But when asked to drop back and pass, he was deadly.
Aikman developed into one of the more accurate passers in the league and led the NFL with a completion percentage of 69.1 in 1993. He was even more dangerous in the postseason, especially during their first of three title runs. That year, Aikman had eight touchdowns and no picks and went on to win the Super Bowl MVP.
Bob Lilly, DL (1961-1974)
His nickname is "Mr. Cowboy," which makes it impossible to leave Bob Lilly off the mountaintop. Lilly was pretty much the first player to accomplish everything of note in franchise history. He was their first draft selection, their first Ring of Honor indictee, and the first Cowboy to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was even on their first-ever Super Bowl team.
During his impressive career, Lilly made the Pro Bowl 11 times as the leader of the 'Doomsday Defense.' A complete monster on the defensive line, he set the tone for Tom Landry during the ream's formative years. The Cowboys wouldn't be the Cowboys without Bob Lilly.
