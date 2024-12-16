Dallas Cowboys must look into reunion with former WR in 2025
It would take nothing short of a miracle for the Dallas Cowboys to make the postseason this season. An ugly start to the 2024 campaign, as well as unfortunate injuries, have derailed any possibility of the Cowboys making noise this season.
So, now is as good a time as any for the fanbase to look ahead to brighter days in 2025. Those brighter days will include some changes on the offensive side of the ball, and the team could create a reunion that could potentially make the offense a juggernaut in 2025.
The Cowboys already have their number-one receiver; however, bringing in an old friend could only make the passing game even more deadly. Amari Cooper is currently on a mission to play meaningful postseason football after the Cleveland Browns sent the former Cowboys receiver to the Buffalo Bills. But next season, Cooper could be just what the doctor ordered to be a viable one-two punch for the Cowboys.
Cooper's 2024 campaign has been marred by injury, but the former Alabama star has still found the endzone three times and has 481 receiving yards in 11 games. A healthy Cooper will bring a new dynamic to the Cowboys' offense, which is something this team desperately needs to change in order for fans to believe that the franchise is going in a new direction.
