Micah Parsons responds to trade speculations, focuses on the field

No matter the time of the year, the Dallas Cowboys always find ways to generate headlines and buzz worthy news.
Following a 30-14 Week15 victory over the Carolina Panthers, linebacker Micah Parsons responded to the recent comments from Cowboys executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel Stephen Jones made earlier today that fueled the possibility of trade speculations around the All-Pro defender.
The generational pass rusher, who has been a dominant force for the Cowboys since his rookie season, expressed his understanding of the business side of the league while maintaining his commitment to the team.
"I understand how that business side goes," Parsons said. "There are no hard feelings in this business, whether I'm here or anywhere else. Obviously I've stated that I want to be here. But at the end of the day, I understand the business side."
However, the linebacker seems unfazed by the speculation, emphasizing his dedication to the team regardless of future uncertainties.
"I've put in a lot of work, I've played hard too, so obviously if sides can't agree to those type of things, it happens like that," Parsons added. "But I'm just happy to be here. I'm just gonna keep playing hard while I'm here. If I'm here for the next 5-6 years, I'm gonna keep playing hard then too. Ain't nothing really gonna make a difference, Micah is gonna play hard."
As the Cowboys navigate the rest of the season, Parsons' focus remains on keeping playoff hopes alive in what has mostly been a forgettable year in Dallas.
