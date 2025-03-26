Cowboys named potential suitor for All-Pro CB in blockbuster trade
The Dallas Cowboys have not made a major splash during the early weeks of NFL free agency, but a recent signing from the Baltimore Ravens could open the door for a big move.
Chidobe Awuzie, who was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft, signed with the Ravens which could free the team up to trade two-time All-Pro defensive back Marlon Humphrey.
Humphrey, who is still just 28 years old, joined the Ravens as a first-round pick out of Alabama in the 2017 draft and could give the Cowboys a boost after the departure of Jourdan Lewis this offseason. Lewis' departure is a major hit to the Dallas secondary.
Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios discussed some potential landing spots for Humphrey if the team moves on and named the Cowboys as a possible suitor for the blockbuster trade.
"The Dallas Cowboys lost a free-agent gem in Jourdan Lewis, but they’re rolling the dice on Kaiir Elam after the recent trade with the Bills. Trevon Diggs is returning, but his future is up in the air despite signing a long-term deal two years ago," he wrote.
"The same can be said about DaRon Bland, who’s been battling injuries, too, but the team will probably play it by ear. The team should find an immediate answer and Marlon Humphrey could be a solid veteran who may change the landscape of this team’s secondary."
Last season, Humphrey recorded 67 tackles, six interceptions, one touchdown, and two forced fumbles en route to being named to the fourth Pro Bowl of his professional career.
Adding a veteran leader to the defense would provide an immediate boost for the Cowboys, especially following Lewis and DeMarcus Lawrence's departures, so if the price is right it would be a move for Dallas to consider exploring.
