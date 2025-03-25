Dallas Cowboys set to use top 30 visit on promising safety prospect
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have several pressing needs. Most of those have been covered in depth, including running back, wide receiver, and nose tackle.
One potential need that hasn’t gotten as much attention is safety. With Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson locked in as starters, this isn’t a major need in 2025. That could change in a hurry with both entering and the final year of their contracts.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys urged to trade for explosive WR before NFL Draft
That’s why Dallas is kicking the tires on prospects in this class, including Andrew Mukuba of Texas. According to Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com, the team is set to use a top-30 visit on the Texas product.
Mukuba spent the first three years of his career at Clemson, before heading to Texas for the 2024 season.
He had a breakout campaign with the Longhorns, recording 69 tackles, seven pass defenses, and five interceptions.
Dallas has solid depth behind Hooker and Wilson with Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas, and Israel Mukuamu — although Mukuamu could also spend time playing the nickel. Adding Mukuba would add to a roster strength while ensuring they have someone waiting to take one of the starting spots should they lose Wilson or Hooker.
