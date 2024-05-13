Cowboy Roundup: McCarthy's Hilarious Zeke Elliott Quote, CeeDee Lamb Latest, Christmas Netflix Game, & More
The Dallas Cowboys rookie minicamp is in the books, and now the team will turn its attention to OTAs before heading out to Oxnard, California, for training camp in late July.
It is the time of year when we look at and overanalyze the roster while waiting to see who will ultimately survive the final cuts.
The Cowboys like to keep their cards close to their chest, but there is still plenty of speculation about how things will play out. So let's take a look around the web at some of the latest Cowboys news to see what the football world is saying.
Mike McCarthy's Hilarious Zeke Elliott Quote
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is excited to have veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott back in Big D. While he may not be the same player he was when he was the team's bellcow back during his first stint, McCarthy believes Zeke can help the team.
McCarthy threw out an interesting, hilarious quote when discussing why he's excited to have Elliott back in town.
As for what we should expect from the Cowboys running backs this season, McCarthy said the team will be taking a running back-by-committee approach.
CeeDee Lamb Still Waiting For Contract Extension
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Cowboys this offseason is the future of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is coming off of an All-Pro year and seeking a contract extension.
Last season, Lamb hauled in a league-leading 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He broke Michael Irvin's franchise record for receptions and receiving yards in a single season.
Unfortunately, a contract extension is not imminent, and Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones could not provide any substantial update.
Those things, there’s no way to put a timeline on them.- Stephen Jones, Cowboys EVP
Lamb is currently set to make $17.991 million on his fifth-year option in 2024, and will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Could Cowboys Land Netflix Christmas Day Game?
We are all aware of the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving tradition. Dallas has played its annual Thanksgiving game since 1966, with the exception of 1975 and 1977.
But could another holiday tradition be on the way?
With the news that streaming giant Netflix could be landing one or two Christmas Day games, there has been plenty of speculation about who could play in the exclusive games. Of course, if you want to draw people to a streaming platform why wouldn't you try to get the biggest brand in the sport?
Blogging The Boys writes:
If we were collectively running a business that was in the interest of acquiring the league’s Christmas Day games, wouldn’t we want to do everything we could to ensure that the Cowboys - the league’s biggest ratings draw - were playing in it?- Blogging The Boys
We know that Jerry Jones is never shy to avoid having his team serve as a trailblazer of sorts and the Cowboys have yet to appear in a game that exclusively streamed (not that there have been a ton of them). A big reason for this is likely the loss that it would be for another potential network (FOX, CBS, NBC, etc.), but that would seemingly serve as more reason why it would make logical sense to involve them.
The Cowboys last played on Christmas Day 14 years go.
With the schedule release on Wednesday, May 15, it is only a matter of days until we learn who will take the field on December 25 with the hopes of delivering their fans Christmas joy.
Cowboys Quick Hits
The Cowboys rookies celebrated Mother's Day with throwback photos... Undrafted rookie quarterback Mike Hohensee impressed the coaching staff during minicamp... Examining the Cowboys offensive line depth chart ahead of OTAs... A potential trade target for the Cowboys could help fortify their offense... Five things we learned at Cowboys rookie minicamp.