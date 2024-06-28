Cowboy Roundup: Mike Zimmer expectations; Best NFC East coaching staff
Let's take a look at some of the Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we wrap up the final week of June.
Will Mike Zimmer's defense excel?
The Dallas Cowboys enter the season with new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and some fresh faces littered throughout the lineup.
But how will they perform?
Mika Kimes thinks there's no reason to be concerned.
Cowboys begin 2024 run with the NFC East’s best coaching staff
There are plenty of questions surrounding the Cowboys entering the 2024 season, but one strength is the coaching staff.
According to InsideTheStar.com, the Cowboys coaching staff is the NFC East's best.
"McCarthy has the added pressure of going into the season in the final year of his contract. Even another season of double-digit wins likely wouldn't save him if it ends the same way the last three seasons have," Richard Paolinelli writes.
"Schottenheimer is the offensive coordinator, but McCarthy calls the plays. So how much of the team's 2024 success – or failure – can be laid at his feet is unclear. The Cowboys lost Quinn to a division rival, and reached back to the past for his replacement.
"Zimmer will be prowling the sidelines – unlike Quinn's preference to remain up in the coaching box. How that change – with Zimmer's immediate presence – impacts the defense is the question. Personally, I think it will help. Zimmer has a solid record as a defensive coordinator. If anyone can get the defense to show up week in and week out, and especially in the playoffs, its Zimmer."
Cowboys Quick Hits
