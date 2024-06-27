Former Cowboys WR Randall Cobb 'lucky to be alive' after house fire
Randall Cobb and his family went through a terrifying situation at their Nashville home this week.
The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, his wife, and three kids escaped a house fire with Cobb's wife saying they are "lucky to be alive."
“We are lucky to be alive,” Cobb's wife, Aiyda, wrote. “The Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage late last night and quickly spread. We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet.”
The 33-year-old receiver also commented on the situation on social media, thanking the fire department for their quick response.
“Thank you for all the love and positive messages,” Cobb wrote in a post that also showed some of the damage. “First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy. We got out of the house and I was able to get back in and get our dog, Louie. We can’t thank Chief Caruthers, Captain Irvin and the Nashville Fire Department enough for their swift action. I can’t get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head; he didn’t even have water to shoot yet.
"I truly thought the cards were going to explode and that we would lose him in this tragedy. He is a true hero. Unfortunately we don’t know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family.”
Cobb spent one year in Dallas in 2019, hauling in 55 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns. Cobb left the following season after landing a deal from the Houston Texans.
He has played under Mike McCarthy, who drafted Cobb while with the Green Bay Packers in 2011.
Last season, Cobb played just 37 percent of offensive snaps for the New York Jets, recording four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.
