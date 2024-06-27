Cowboys continue working out UFL veterans; 3 DEs, 1 RB this week
The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to look to the UFL to bolster the roster.
After signing All-UFL linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., who played for the St. Louis BattleHawks, and former first-round pick Gareon Conley, who suited up for the DC Defenders, earlier this month, the team brought in four more players this week.
Among the players to visit The Star were a trio of defensive ends and a running back.
The Cowboys worked out defensive end Jonathan Garvin of the Birmingham Stallions, Derick Roberson of the DC Defenders, and Wyatt Ray and John Lovett, both of whom played for the San Antonio Brahmas.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' UFL veterans salary & contract details
Garvin previously played for the Green Bay Packers, Ray had stints with eight different NFL teams, Roberson spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and Lovett was a member of the Panthers practice squad.
Whether any of the players are signed prior to training camp and get the opportunity to become the newest spring football veteran to make an impact on the Cowboys roster remains to be seen.
In 2022, the Cowboys signed USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, who made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist in his rookie season. Last year, the team signed kicker Brandon Aubrey, who bolstered the Cowboys' kicking game and also made the Pro Bowl his rookie campaign.
The Cowboys will report to Oxnard, California, for training camp on July 24.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —