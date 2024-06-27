The Dallas Cowboys held workouts at The Star in Frisco for four players on Tuesday:



- DE Jonathan Garvin (UFL/Birmingham Stallions)

- DE Wyatt Ray (UFL/San Antonio Brahmas)

- DE Derick Roberson (UFL/DC Defenders)

- RB John Lovett (UFL/San Antonio Brahmas)#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/zjogVYRgiF