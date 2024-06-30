Cowboy Roundup: Starters at risk of losing jobs; Liufau's early impact
Let's take a look at some of the Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation as we wrap up the weekend on the final day of June.
3 Cowboys at risk of losing starting jobs in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys kick off training camp in late July, and there will be a number of highly-contested battles on the roster.
There has been a lot of talk about the WR3 competition, but there are other players on the roster who could find themselves fighting to keep their starting roles.
InsideTheStar.com looked at three players who could lose their starting jobs in 2024, including a running back, offensive lineman, and defensive back.
Marist Liufau expected to make early impact
Third-round pick Marist Liufau has been generating hype throughout OTAs and minicamp, and as he prepares for his first ever training camp, he is expected to make an early impact.
Not only will Liufau likely find himself in the linebacker rotation in his rookie season, he'll be expected to contribute on special teams.
DallasCowboys.com identifies his instincts as a factor that makes him NFL ready.
His first step is decisive and impressive, and there isn't a lot of guesswork in his game. On the reps wherein he does have a misstep, it's because he hesitated before accelerating toward the play but, once he does, he's a missile.- Patrik Walker, The Mothership
He plays to the whistle and takes attempted blocks as disrespect, violently shedding them en route to what is usually a sound tackle. Not many ball carriers can evade him in open space, or when he gets his hands on them. He'll be looked upon to contribute heavily as a rookie third-round pick, on both defense and special teams in 2024.
The Cowboys hope Liufau will be able to make an early impact like his NFL record-setting cousin, Puka Nacua.
