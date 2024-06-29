Brandon Aiyuk names NFC East team as Top 3 likely destination
Disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been seeking a new contract after notching back-to-back seasons with at least 75 catches, 1,000 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Recently, Aiyuk spoke with Ryan Clark on The Pivot podcast and provided a list of three teams for which he could see himself suiting up in 2024.
Unfortunately for any Dallas Cowboys fans who had a pipe dream of landing Aiyuk, they did not make his list. However, the 2023 All-Pro did name one team in the NFC East: the Washington Commanders.
Aiyuk still believes he will play for the 49ers this season, but also named the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers as possibilities.
"Probably a Niners uniform. If not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably a [Pittsburgh] Steelers uniform," Aiyuk said.
First things first: the Cowboys are obviously not a good landing spot because the team already has contract situations with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott, and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons that they need to work out.
Trading for another receiver who is seeking a massive deal would make zero sense.
The Steelers have been linked to Aiyuk throughout the offseason after Pittsburgh traded Dionte Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. Outside of former first-round pick George Pickens, the Steelers are thin at wide receiver.
And it's a move that would set the internet on fire because Aiyuk often draws comparisons to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. In the offseason, Aiyuk even cracked a joke about their physical resemblance.
Then, there is the Washington Commanders, and that's the landing spot that makes the most sense.
The Commanders have also been linked to Aiyuk throughout the season. Aiyuk is close friends with Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Aiyuk and Daniels were briefly teammates at Arizona State.
Aiyuk and Daniels were spotted together multiple durings after the draft, with some social media posts raising eyebrows, including a FaceTime call between the two.
Wherever Aiyuk lands, he will be a valuable asset. But for the sake of the Cowboys, let's hope it's anywhere but the NFC East.
