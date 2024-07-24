Cowboys offensive line finds unexpected leader entering camp
There are several new faces in the offensive line room for the Dallas Cowboys this season. They're bringing in three rookies after letting Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz walk in free agency — with two of those rookies predicted to start.
Tyler Guyton (Round 1 selection) is penciled in at left tackle and Cooper Beebe (Round 3 selection) will move from guard to center and will compete with Brock Hoffman for the starting job. Seventh-round pick Nathan Thomas is there as well and will fight for the swing tackle position.
As all three are learning the ropes, they've found an unexpected leader as they begin training camp. Tyler Smith, who is entering his third year with Dallas, has become a mentor for the new players and he's been enjoying his new role.
"It's huge for me stepping into that leadership role," Smith said via Nick Harris of the team's official website. "[Offensive line coach Mike Solari], his expectations, his philosophy, just bringing the younger guys like Tyler [Guyton] and Nate [Thomas] up to speed on that. Just being that leader for them and showing them the ropes."
Smith, who lines up at left guard in between Guyton and Beebe, says he received a lot of help as a rookie in 2022. He had the luxury of working with Tyron Smith, Jason Peters, and Zack Martin. He says the knowledge they passed on helped him develop and he's keeping that "standard" alive.
"They imparted on me a lot of knowledge. It's my job to pass that knowledge on and continue to make sure that the standard of our room is held long after I'm gone and especially while I'm here."
Smith was originally seen as the heir to Tyron Smith at left tackle. His performance at left guard changed those plans since he developed into one of the best in the league. Now, he's aiming to speed along the development of their rookie class, which would be a huge benefit for the Cowboys.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Costly Choice: How much could CeeDee Lamb's holdout cost Dallas Cowboys star?
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc