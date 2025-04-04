Cowboys' offseason workout dates 2025: Full schedule for minicamp, OTAs
We are getting dangerously close to seeing NFL players back on the field, and now we know when the Dallas Cowboys will be getting their offseason workouts underway.
This week, lost in the madness of the Joe Milton trade, was the NFL announcing the offseason workout dates for the Cowboys, with the first day scheduled for Monday, April 14.
Rookie minicamp will begin in early May, just days after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, with OTAs carrying us from the end of the month into June.
MORE: Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
The mandatory workouts begin on Tuesday, June 10.
A full look at the Dallas Cowboys' offseason workout schedule can be seen below, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Dallas Cowboys offseason workout schedule
First Day: April 14
Rookie Minicamp: May 2-5 OR May 9-12
OTAs: May 19-20, May 22, May 28-30, June 2-3, June 5
Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12
As for who will be the new faces joining the workouts, that remains to be seen but we will learn who is a part of the rookie class in less than three weeks.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
