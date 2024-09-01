Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa hosts baby shower for group of expecting mothers
Osa Odighizuwa has made a name for himself on the field as a standout defensive tackle with the Dallas Cowboys. Off of the field, Odighizuwa is giving fans even more reasons to cheer him on.
Odighizuwa kicked off Labor Day weekend by hosting a charity event through his foundation.
The charity hosted a baby shower for a group of about a dozen women who are expecting mothers. The event brought the women together for an afternoon of games, fellowship, and a lot of gifts.
Odighizuwa gifted all of the participants a bouquet of flowers, along with essentials like diapers, nursery center playards, and other must-have items.
Cowboys team reporter Nicole Hutchinson shared photos from the event that were posted on the defensive tackle's Instagram account.
Odighizuwa joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick out of UCLA in the 2021 NFL Draft. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in the final year of his collegiate career.
Entering his fourth year in the league, Odighizuwa has recorded 118 total tackles, 9 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery.
