Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 11 Micah Parsons
With so much going on surrounding the Dallas Cowboys this week, it's hard to believe that it is now 11 days until the start of the regular season.
The drama of the offseason has helped time move quickly, and today, it is time to celebrate another current player with the franchise.
Today, it is time to look at the best player ever to wear No. 11 for the franchise.
Micah Parsons Q&A: Cowboys star talks respect for military, giving back, preparing for season, and video games
Micah Parsons - OLB
On the track of becoming a generational talent, Micah Parsons has already carved out a legacy with the Cowboys before starting his fourth year with the franchise.
A three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro, and the 2021 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, Parsons has already racked up the hardware.
The next step would be taking Defensive Player of the Year honors, something that could very well happen this season.
MORE: Why the Dallas Cowboys should pay Micah Parsons now (VIDEO)
With the Cowboys paying CeeDee Lamb and more than likely paying Dak Prescott, rumors have already begun wondering if Parsons will be able to secure the deal he is looking for.
If Jerry wants to keep Parsons, then the defensive star will be in Dallas. Losing Parsons would be one of the biggest losses in the franchise's history.
The number 11 belongs to the dominant quarterback hunter.
