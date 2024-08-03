Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 36
Dallas Cowboys fans, you are another day closer to the start of the regular season.
It is now 36 days until the beloved Cowboys take on the Cleveland Browns to start the 2024 season. With that, comes our next player in the countdown of the best players to wear their respective number for the franchise.
So, let's get down to business and discuss the best player ever to wear the 36 for the Cowboys.
Vince Albritton - DB
Take you back to 1984, when Vince Albritton turned down the USFL for a free agent opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys. The former Washington Huskies defensive back found a home with the Cowboys, playing for the franchise for eight seasons before calling it a career.
Albritton's best season was in 1989, when he started all 16 games for the team and picked up the lone interception of his career.
Albritton's numbers are not flashy, and his career isn't one that is going to be at the top of most memorable lists.
However, Albritton is another member of this storied franchise who bet on himself and won.
Fourteen different players have suited up in the number 36, but the number belongs to Vince Albritton.
