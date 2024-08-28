Dallas Cowboys practice squad tracker: News, updates & player signings
The Dallas Cowboys have had an eventful week.
After signing star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million contract extension to end his holdout, the team finalized its 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season.
Unfortunately, setting the 53-man roster means releasing a number of players along the way.
Now that noon ET has passed on Wednesday, August 28, and waiver claims have been granted, teams can begin to fill out their practice squads for the upcoming season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster officially set
The Cowboys were not granted any players off of waivers, but they wasted no time making moves.
We will keep you up to date on the latest news, updates, and player signings as the Dallas Cowboys officially set their 2024 practice squad.
2024 Dallas Cowboys practice squad signings
- Dalvin Cook, RB (STORY)
- Jalen Cropper, WR (STORY)
- Princeton Fant, TE (via Jeremy Fowler)
- Josh Ball, OT
List will be updated as more information becomes available. Last updated: Wednesday, August 28, at 2:36 p.m. ET.
