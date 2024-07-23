Dallas Cowboys land in top 10 of pre-training camp power rankings
The Dallas Cowboys begin training camp this week and all eyes will be on Oxnard to get an early look at how things could play out this season.
As we prepare to open camp, power rankings have been coming and the latest give Dallas a glimmer of hope.
While the temperature surrounding the Cowboys and how they could perform this year is up and down, The Athletic paints a more positive light.
Josh Kendall released his pre-training camp power rankings with the Cowboys checking at No. 7, ahead of teams like the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles.
"In the last three seasons, the Cowboys have won 36 regular season games and one playoff game.," Kendall writes.
"Owner Jerry Jones is so fed up that he… did basically nothing this offseason to improve the team. Head coach Mike McCarthy is back ( with a new defensive coordinator — Mike Zimmer, who replaced Dan Quinn). Linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Royce Freeman were Dallas’ only free agency additions. Plus, quarterback Dak Prescott will be playing with a $55 million cap hit and in the final year of his contract this season because the Cowboys don’t seem concerned about getting an extension done."
There have previously been ridiculous record predictions for the Cowboys and some saying the 2024 season could be a waste for Jerry Jones' team.
Ultimately, the action will play out on the field.
Even with the drama surrounding the team regarding contracts and its star players, there is plenty of talent on the roster.
The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX, so let's all get ready for a wild ride.
