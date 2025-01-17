Dallas Cowboys predicted to make bold trade for speedy running back
The Dallas Cowboys have several positions on the roster that could use improvement in the offseason. One commonly mentioned area of need is at running back, where the team lacks depth behind 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle.
Dowdle finished the season strong and is deserving of another crack at the starting job, but many analysts and fans have been calling for Dallas to draft Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty of Boise State.
But, if the Cowboys choose to go a different route, there is an intriguing trade option that would allow the team to look elsewhere with their first-round pick.
Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report shared a list of "bold roster moves for the 2025 offseason" and the Cowboys made the list with a trade for a speedy former first-round running back.
Moton predicts the Cowboys make a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Travis Etienne Jr.
"A year later, the Cowboys can right that wrong by getting back to a run-heavy or balanced attack with a trade for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.," he writes.
"This past season, Etienne and Tank Bigsby had a near split in touches (189 to 175). With Etienne entering a contract year, the Jaguars may be willing to trade him and move forward with Bigsby as their lead ball-carrier."
Before moving from the featured rusher to backup, Etienne posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.
Etienne is a true, versatile playmaker out of the backfield which would provide a new dynamic to the Cowboys offensive attack.
Whether the Cowboys ultimately make a move remains to be seen, but it is something worth considering for the team's new coaching staff whenever it is in place.
