Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
The Dallas Cowboys have a myriad of needs to fill on both sides of the ball in the upcoming NFL Draft this spring.
As of late, Dallas has largely been connected to skill position players in the first round such as Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Missouri receiver Luther Burder and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the hope of adding some weapons for Dak Prescott.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys draft prospect watch: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
However, a recent mock draft from CBS Sports has them going in a different direction, and picking some protection for Prescott instead.
With their No. 12 pick, CBS has the Cowboys selecting fast-rising Oregon tackle Josh Conerly, who protected Dillon Gabriel's blindside for a Ducks team that went undefeated in the regular season and won a Big Ten title.
"Josh Conerly has shot up boards over the course of this season," CBS Sports wrote. "The junior has always had NFL-caliber athletic tools, but now they're getting put into action. That's the combination everyone is looking for in the draft."
The Cowboys have a serious need along the offensive front as well. Last season, the Cowboys spent their first round pick on Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton, to mixed results.
MORE: Deion Sanders to the Cowboys may be more realistic than fans realize
Per Pro Football Focus, Guton ranked as No. 116 out of 141 offensive tackles with a 49.4 overall grade, and ranked 81st in pass blocking with a 60.2. He struggled even more against the run ranking 117th in the NFL with a 51.3 grade. He was also one of the most penalized tackles in the NFL, ranking 140th with 18 penalties, and gave up six sacks.
With Conerly, Dallas would hope to solidify that position, and perhaps move Guyton to either a swing tackle spot, or over to right tackle, where Terence Steele struggled by allowing nine sacks.
