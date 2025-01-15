4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys got a strong performance out of running back Rico Dowdle this season in a year of uncertainty in the backfield.
Dowdle is the first undrafted Cowboys player to rush for 1,000 yards in franchise history. Now, Dowdle is on the free market,
If the Cowboys can't bring him back in the fold for 2025, who can the team land in free agency to bolster up the backfield?
Here are four running back candidates that the Cowboys should target in free agency.
Najee Harris
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris would be the home run choice for the Cowboys. Harris finished 2024 with 1,043 yards rushing and would be the perfect physical back the Cowboys need.
Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb may be a risk, but the reward would far outweigh any second thoughts. Chubb returned in 2024 after a gruesome knee injury sidelined him in 2023.
Chubb only had 102 rushing attempts this season; however, now, with one full season under his belt, the four-time Pro Bowler could be back to his old ways in 2025.
Jordan Mason
Nobody earned a larger paycheck for 2025 than Jordan Mason. Mason filled the void left when the San Francisco 49ers were without Christian McCaffrey for a portion of the season.
Mason started six games for the 49ers and finished the season with 789 rushing yards on 153 attempts.
J.K. Dobbins
J.K. Dobbins will be a sought-after running back in free agency after his comeback season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Injury history will be something to monitor with Dobbins; however, the former Baltimore Ravens back had his best season out of the backfield, rushing for 905 yards, as well as matching his career high in rushing touchdowns with 9.
