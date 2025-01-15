Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
The Dallas Cowboys and former head coach Mike McCarthy have decided to move on from what was becoming an ugly partnership.
The Cowboys missed the postseason for the first time since McCarthy's first season with the franchise in 2020.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is on a one-man mission to find his next leader in Dallas. However, one name has already been linked to the job: former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
Saleh spent three and a half seasons with the Jets before being relieved of his duties after five games this past season.
In that time, Saleh posted a 20-36 record as the head coach for the Jets. Of course, overall records don't tell the whole story. The Jets' decision to bring in Aaron Rodgers created a Big Apple dumpster fire that allowed the franchise to blame Saleh.
However, the Cowboys' going from a coach who has proven he can win to a coach who proved very little in his first chance at being a head coach doesn't seem like a move Jones would make.
Every season, Jones will tell the media and the fans that the Cowboys are Super Bowl or bust. Does bringing a coach who didn't build anything in his last stint sound like the right candidate to lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl?
Even with McCarthy's history, the Super Bowl-winning coach didn't find much postseason success in Dallas.
It just feels like the franchise is going to want to lean on a proven winner. Saleh has a strong record as a defensive coordinator. However, leading the ship for a team that is supposedly all-in may need to go to someone with proven success as a head coach.
