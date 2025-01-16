Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
All of the attention surrounding the Dallas Cowboys is currently going to their head coaching vacancy. With Mike McCarthy out, Jerry Jones needs to find a new coach and the speculation is running wild.
Whoever the coach ends up being, they'll have plenty of talent to work with. Dallas has a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, an elite wide receiver in CeeDee Lamb, and one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Micah Parsons.
There are also several holes on the roster that need to be filled. That being said, let's look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft with this 3-round mock.
Round 1, Pick 12: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Tight end isn't high on the list of priorities for Dallas, which makes this selection rather surprising. Having said that, Tyler Warren is the best player on the board in this mock and he gives them an explosive pass-catcher capable of taking pressure off the shoulders of CeeDee Lamb.
Warren went off this season with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. With Jake Ferguson regressing in year three, and entering a contract season, Dallas ensures they can remain strong at the position for the next several years.
Round 2, Pick 44: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
Osa Odighizuwa had a massive campaign in 2024 and enters free agency this offseason. Dallas isn't likely to match what he can get on the open market, so they look to the draft to find his replacement.
They land a capable alternative in Round 2 with T.J. Sanders from South Carolina.
At 6-foot-4 and 294 pounds, Sanders has the perfect build for a 3-tech. He recorded 8.5 sacks the past two seasons, giving them someone who can be disruptive in the middle of the pocket.
Round 3, Pick 76: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Rico Dowdle made history as the first undrafted player in franchise history to record 1,000 yards on the ground. He's a free agent and should be re-signed, but the Cowboys shouldn't stop there.
They need to build a stronger running back stable which is why they add Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State in Round 3. Judkins was once seen as an early Round 2 pick but a slump late in the season could lead to him sliding into the third.
With that happening in this mock, Dallas is willing to roll the dice on the back who went for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns for Ole Miss before heading to Ohio State. With the Buckeyes, he still managed 960 yards and 12 touchdowns.
