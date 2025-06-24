Cowboys' Pro Bowler receives troublesome contract prediction
The Dallas Cowboys have already extended Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and they still have to worry about paying Micah Parsons. But it doesn't end there.
The Cowboys have some other notable players who are now eligible for contract extensions, such as two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Tyler Smith.
Originally a tackle when he entered the NFL as a first-round pick in 2022, Smith has since moved to guard and has become even better, and Dallas must ensure that it keeps him around for the long haul.
The Cowboys exercised Smith's fifth-year option for 2026, so barring a trade, they will still have him around for two more seasons at minimum, but it would probably be wise for Dallas to strongly consider locking him up now.
Well, Rohan Chakravarthi of Blogging the Boys has decided to take a crack at projecting Smith's contract, and thanks to an exploding guard market, let's just say it won't come cheap. Like, at all.
"With the guard market really expanding and teams taking care of their players early, four-year extensions seem to be the blueprint at the position," Chakravarthi wrote.
Chakravarthi used fellow guards such as Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia Eagles) and Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts) as barometers for Smith.
"The Cowboys aren’t afraid to dole out larger signing bonuses, although I’m not sure that one for Smith would break the market over Nelson’s $31 million bonus," Chakravarthi noted. "The good news for Dallas is that they can spread the cap hit over six possible years, given that Smith would have the two years on his rookie deal remaining, plus the four extension years on his overall deal."
So, the verdict? Chakravarthi is projecting Smith to land a four-year, $85 million contract featuring a hefty $53 million in guarantees, which would obviously further complicate the Cowboys' already tricky financial situation.
That's not to say Smith isn't worth that money in the current market, but with Parsons set to earn a massive pay day and with George Pickens slated to hit free agency next March, it may be difficult for Dallas to actually pay the 24-year-old offensive lineman what he wants.
