CeeDee Lamb sends warning to NFL, critics amid Cowboys' hot streak

The Dallas Cowboys capped off November with a three-game winning streak, including back-to-back wins over last season's two Super Bowl participants in the matter of five days.

While the team has been rolling, it wasn't all smooth sailing for star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

In Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamb had a drop-plagued performance. In his two games against the Eagles this season, the star pass catcher has a total of seven drops. But he has been able to bounce back in the following game on both occasions.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, Lamb put on a show with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches a pass for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Following the game, Lamb spoke to reporters about his bounce-back performance and had a message for his critics and warning shot for the rest of the league.

"This game ain't the only game I'm about to do this in," Lamb told reporters, via DallasCowboys.com. "I can promise you that. So do what you want with that info.

"Keep talking. I see y'all. That's my message. I see it."

Moving Forward

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lamb acknowledged his mistakes and took accountability for his drops, which have totaled nine throughout the year. The star receiver acknowledged it was a team effort to get back on the right track, and he's looking forward to moving forward for a crucial stretch of the season.

"It's a team achievement and, overall, for myself, it's just good to be back on the right track," Lamb said. "It's how it goes. No one can really guard me. It was just me dropping the ball, and I don't do that often, so it's just a series of events. It was a great experience for me.

"I learned a lot, and we move forward."

This season, Lamb has hauled in 51 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns. He will look to keep the momentum rolling when the team returns to the field on Thursday, December 4, against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

