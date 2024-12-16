Dallas Cowboys rave about Mike McCarthy, locker room culture
The Dallas Cowboys were struggling throughout the middle of the season and Cowboys Nation began calling for the team to tank a lost season for a top draft pick.
Instead, players found their fighting spirit and rallied behind head coach Mike McCarthy.
Now, with the team 3-1 over the past four games, there is growing belief that Mike McCarthy could return as coach.
MORE: What would make Cowboys fans okay with another year of Mike McCarthy?
And if he does, he has the players' support.
Cooper Rush, who has been starting in place of an injured Dak Prescott, spoke highly of McCarthy following the team's big win over the Carolina Panthers. Rush raved about McCarthy's leadership and the locker room culture he has built in Dallas.
“It’s just who we are, a bunch of guys that love to compete, a lot of winners on this team, a lot of wins over the last few years with coach McCarthy and these core players,” Rush said after the game. “There’s a culture there—you’re going to go out there and play your butt off and compete no matter what.
“It’s just more who he is—it’s just been the attitude the last couple of years. He does a great job having a pulse of the team, keeping guys together, keeping us together in the locker room and creating that culture that no matter who we’re playing, what we’re doing. If you’re out there, you’re competing your butt off. He has us well prepared.”
The Cowboys still have a slim chance to reach the NFL Playoffs, but the team will have to win out and get a lot of help.
But with the way they have rallied behind their head coach since the end of November, anything is possible. The question is: will it be worth giving up a top draft pick in the long run?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers from Cowboys Week 15 win over Panthers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Panthers Week 15
Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers: Week 15 Player of the Game
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft