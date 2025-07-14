Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott snubbed in ESPN top QB rankings
Since entering the league almost a decade ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been among the most productive players in the NFL, and has been considered alongside the elite players at his position throughout that time.
However, in recent years, Prescott has been unable to get the Cowboys past the divisional round of the playoffs, while also struggling to stay healthy consistently year after year. And as a result, Prescott has been slipping in the eyes of fans and experts alike.
Now, ESPN appears to be of that opinion as well.
According to their recently released quarterback rankings, which is a composite list put together by a panel of voters, Prescott not only fails to make the top 10 but falls off the list completely.
Topping the list, of course, is none other than Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, who is arguably the best quarterback in the history of the game not named Tom Brady. Rounding out the list behind Mahomes in the top five, in order are Josh Allen of the Bills, Joe Burrow of the Bengals, Lamar Jackso of the Ravens and Jayden Daniels of the Commanders.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert of the Chargers, Jared Goff of the Lions, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, and Bucs QB Baker Mayfield finished out the list, while C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love made up the two honorable mentions.
So why no Prescott? After all, when he has been healthy, Prescott has remained elite, at least statistically. In 2019, 2021 and 2023, Prescott threw for 4,920 yards and 30 scores, 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns, and 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns, respectively.
He also ranks No. 7 all-time in NFL history in career completion percentage, which puts him above legendary greats like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Kurt Warner, and Joe Montana, and ranks eighth in league history in career passer rating above names like Mahomes, Burrow, Jackson, Montana and Tom Brady.
But according to ESPN, this list is meant to "identify the best players for 2025," and it is "not a five-year projection or a career achievement award."
On top of that, in 2020, 2022 and 2024, Prescott was not able to keep himself on the field due to injury, playing in 25 games and throwing for 6,694 yards and 43 touchdowns over those three seasons.
Add his health issues to the fact that he has been unable to get the Cowboys to a conference title in nine seasons, and it's easy to see why his stock could be slipping in the eyes of the experts.
