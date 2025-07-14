Cowboys Country

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer blasted in NFL head coach rankings

The new Dallas Cowboys head coach fell in the ‘unproven or underwhelming’ tier

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys  made a lot of headlines when they announced Brian Schottenheimer was taking over as head coach.

Cowboys Nation knew all along the coaching search led by Jerry and Stephen Jones would be less than inspiring, but hardly anyone saw Schottenheimer as an option. Thankfully, he’s been able to win fans over with his engaging personality and excellent staff hires.

That might be enough for fans to buy in, but CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin isn’t ready to call this a win. In fact, he gave the new head coach a rather insulting slot in his 2025 NFL head coach rankings.

Schottenheimer ended up landing at No. 31, near the end of the “unproven or underwhelming” tier.

“Yes, Schottenheimer's name may be bigger than his resume, but this man first held a coordinator job way back in 2006; it's not like he's totally lacking in NFL chops. Are we sure there isn't a remote possibility he makes like, say, Doug Pederson -- another former NFC East hire who was overlooked by all except his own team's powerful front office -- and proves to be just the approachable leader Dallas needs?” — Benjamin, CBS Sports

The only coach to rank lower than Schottenheimer is Brian Callahan of the Tennessee Titans. Even Kellen Moore, who interviewed in Dallas before landing with the New Orleans Saints finished higher — with Moore landing at No. 29.

It’s a harsh ranking, but Benjamin is correct that Schottenheimer is unproven. For that reason, we’ll have to wait and see if he deserves more respect than this.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

