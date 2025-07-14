Cowboys' biggest concern heading into training camp for 2025 season
In one week, the Dallas Cowboys will officially begin training camp for the 2025 season. There are plenty of stories that will be taking the headlines once the team takes the field, good or bad.
While focusing on the positive is important, there are still some issues the team will have to deal with during the preseason.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently did a deep dive on the biggest concern facing each team ahead of training camp. For the Cowboys, it's the same issue as last summer: Who will lead the backfield?
Balentine wonders who will be the lead back between Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, two offseason additions the Cowboys made this offseason.
However, the team could see rookie Jaydon Blue take the reins in a backfield that doesn't have a surefire star.
Last summer, the conversations surrounding the backfield involved Ezekiel Elliot and Dalvin Cook. So, it could be said that at least the franchise is looking for younger options this summer, which could be considered a good thing.
However, the team could be looking at the same problems they had all last season. If the running game isn't better, then the offense will be put all on Dak Prescott's shoulders, in a season where he is looking to prove the franchise made the right decision with his new deal last year.
Sounds like a Cowboys headline to me.
