Dallas Cowboys receive praise for underrated NFL free agency signing
The Dallas Cowboys had an impactful free agency period, signing and trading for players to fill key depth roles while also adding a few potential starters.
The team still has some needs to address in the NFL draft, but their activity in free agency has helped narrow down those needs on draft day.
Their free agency signings has led to Fox Sports' Eric Williams including one of the Cowboys' signings in his list of top 10 underrated free agency moves.
The signing happens to be the Cowboys' most expensive outside free agent signing, Dante Fowler Jr., who played two years with the Cowboys before joining the Washington Commanders for a year.
Now, he is back in Blue.
"Fowler finished with 10.5 sacks for Washington last season, the first year he's totaled double-digit sacks since 2019. Playing opposite one of the best pass rushers in the league in Micah Parsons should help Fowler put up decent numbers for a second straight season — at a much cheaper price than the $18 million guaranteed Lawrence signed for in Seattle," said Williams.
The signing is deemed underrated because the Cowboys get a starting pass-rusher capable of putting up double-digit sacks in a season for just $8 million for one year.
The deal is just a fraction of what former Cowboys pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence will be getting with the Seattle Seahawks.
The free agency signing may not make the Cowboys Super Bowl contenders, but it will help. It's also amazing to see the Cowboys' moves in free agency being talked about positively for a change.
