Dallas Cowboys could find sleeper WR in college football's second leading receiver
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a attempting complete turnaround, aiming to go from a losing record to Super Bowl contenders.
What is clear is that the Cowboys won’t find superstar talent in free agency and will need to rely on the NFL draft to find game-changing talent.
With 10 total draft picks in April, the Cowboys should be strategic in the early rounds while taking risks in the later rounds to potentially find their next diamond in the rough.
All-Pro players Dak Prescott and DaRon Bland were both drafted on the third day, and the Cowboys could very well repeat this success by selecting San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash.
Nash, a sixth-year senior, was college football's second-leading receiver, yet he's projected to be a fifth or sixth-round pick. Coincidentally, the Dallas Cowboys have a combined five fifth and sixth-round draft picks, with three of them falling in the fifth round.
Nash, standing at six-foot-three, is a world-class athlete with a 4.57-second 40-yard dash. What’s most impressive, however, is that he began his college career as a quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver.
Nash racked up impressive stats in the passing, running, and receiving games. The fact that he is just two years into his transition to receiver proves that the best is yet to come from him, even after posting over 100 catches, 1,382 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns last season.
Could Nash be the answer at wide receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb?
Nash will be 25 heading into the NFL season which is the primary reason he is listed as a fifth rounder. He could be a project but at the same time he presents an immediate upgrade from Parris Campbell, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, and Jonathan Mingo.
He may or may not be the answer, but with the Cowboys’ five combined picks in the fifth and sixth rounds, it would be silly not to take a chance on him.
The Dallas Cowboys have also been known to draft Mountain West talent, with DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, and Leighton Vander Esch highlighting the list. This history makes it even more intriguing to assume that the Cowboys might take a chance on Nash.
