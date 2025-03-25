Cowboys find next Pro Bowl offensive lineman in latest Mock Draft
The Dallas Cowboys and the front office under Jerry Jones have faced significant criticism for a variety of reasons, including their lack of activity in free agency and Jones' high-profile role in the media.
However, one positive aspect that often goes overlooked is their ability to consistently draft Pro Bowl-caliber talent on the offensive line.
In the Jerry Jones era, the Dallas Cowboys have drafted five offensive linemen in the first round, with four of them earning multiple Pro Bowl appearances. The only offensive lineman who hasn't made a Pro Bowl is Tyler Guyton, who is just one year into his NFL career.
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, in a recent mock draft, projects the Cowboys to select Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou, who has the talent to continue the trend when it comes to the Cowboys drafting Pro Bowl-caliber offensive linemen.
"With Zack Martin's retirement leaving a huge hole in Dallas' O-line, this Missouri product could help the Cowboys get back to playing bully ball at the line of scrimmage," Said Brooks.
Membou made the second team all SEC team last season after not giving up a single sack all season while being a dominant force for the run-game.
This may not be the most exciting pick, considering it would mean the Cowboys have selected three offensive linemen in the first round over the last four seasons.
However, Membou is really the only option the Cowboys have who could provide an immediate upgrade to the retired Zack Martin, especially given Martin's decline in his final season.
It would be quite the storyline if the Cowboys replaced their Hall of Fame offensive lineman with a rookie who has Hall of Fame potential.
