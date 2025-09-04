Dallas Cowboys refused to trade Micah Parsons to NFC East rival
The entire offseason had a dark cloud hovering over the Dallas Cowboys with Jerry Jones once again dragging his feet on a contract negotiation.
This time, it was Micah Parsons, who was dealing with the stubborn Jones, and eventually, Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers.
MORE: This underrated Dallas Cowboys player could become a breakout star
Dallas fans felt disgusted at the landing spot for Parsons since the Packers have a history of knocking the Cowboys out of the postseason. The most recent example was following the 2023 season when Green Bay won 48-32.
As tough as it was to see Parsons join the Packers, it could have been far worse. Adam Schefter reported that the Philadelphia Eagles were interested in bringing Parsons back to Pennsylvania, but Dallas didn’t want to send him to an NFC East rivals.
Sending Parsons to Philly would have been a media circus for Jones, which is why it’s somewhat surprising he didn’t consider it.
It also would have been interesting to see how they fit Parsons under the salary cap since they’re already paying top dollar for players such as Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown.
Thankfully, we’ll never know the answer since it would have led to more frustration. It’s also a safe bet that Parsons would have dominated his former team twice per year if he landed with the Eagles.
