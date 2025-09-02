3 biggest concerns for Dallas Cowboys entering Week 1 vs. Eagles
We're just days away from the start of the 2025 NFL season, with the Dallas Cowboys playing on the road against the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday Night Football.
Dallas is a heavy underdog in this one after going 7-10 the prior season. They also recently capped off a drama-filled offseason by trading away their best defender, Micah Parsons.
That said, they could shock the NFL world with a win over the Eagles in prime time if they can adequately solve these three major concerns.
Will the Cowboys be able to stop the run?
Philadelphia was No. 2 in rushing yardage and touchdowns last season, going for 3,048 yards and 29 touchdowns. Dallas, on the other hand, was 29th in rushing yards surrendered (2,331) and last in rushing touchdowns (25).
While it's impossible to argue the Cowboys are better as a whole without Parsons, the addition of Kenny Clark could potentially help them improve in run defense. Clark, who is expected to suit up in Week 1, will have his hands full, but he can't stop Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts on his own.
If Clark and the rest of the Dallas defense can keep the Eagles from destroying them on the ground, they might be able to keep the score within reach.
Can Javonte Williams move the chains?
Equally as important as stopping the run, the Cowboys have to figure out how to move the ball on the ground on offense. Javonte Williams is going to be their starter and while they're expected to use a committee, he's the one who will be tasked with moving the chains in important situations.
Dallas was one of the worst rushing teams in 2024, and they didn't do anything significant to fix their issues this year. That puts a lot on the shoulders of Williams, which is concerning since he's averaged fewer than four yards per carry over the past two seasons.
Can the O-line protect Dak Prescott?
Dak Prescott is returning from a hamstring injury that limited him to just eight games in 2024. If he stays healthy, their offense could be a lot of fun. If not, there's no telling what the offense would look like under Joe Milton.
That's why the Cowboys need to keep their $60 million quarterback upright and healthy. With Tyler Booker making his first career start at right guard and Tyler Guyton still not back to 100 percent following a knee injury, this remains their biggest concern heading into Week 1.
