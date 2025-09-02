Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys open 2025 season with unflattering honor for Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys face the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL regular season opener on Thursday night, and the oddsmakers appear to have no faith in the massive underdogs.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs sits on the bench after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card game
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs sits on the bench after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card game / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In approximately 48 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field at Lincoln Financial Field to face the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of the 2025-26 NFL regular season.

Dallas enters the game as a massive underdog against the defending champs, with the line shifting even more in Philly's favor after Dallas traded superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys are heavy underdogs for the Week 1 showdown in the NFC East, and the oddsmakers' lack of faith earned Dallas the unfortunate honor of being the biggest underdog (+8.5) across all opening weekend games.

Dallas is an 8.5-point underdog on the road, while the next biggest point spread is the Tennessee Titans (+7.5) against the Denver Broncos.

Dallas Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While the Eagles are favored by 8.5 points, the over/under for the game is set at 47.5 total points. If you're extra confident in the Cowboys, you can bet on Dallas to win on the moneyline at +340, while Philly sits at -430.

That means a $100 wager on the Cowboys would land you a $340 profit, while you would have to risk $430 for a $100 payday by betting on the Eagles.

A full look at the betting odds and information for Thursday night's game can be seen below, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, Week 1 betting odds & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
TV Info: NBC
Live StreamPeacock

Betting Odds: Eagles -8.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Eagles -430, Cowboys +340

