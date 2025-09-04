This underrated Dallas Cowboys player could become a breakout star
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off an injury-riddled 2024 campaign that saw them finish 7-10.
Entering the new year, key players such as Dak Prescott are healthy once again, giving them hope for a rebound season. Of course, there are still concerns, especially on defense.
Dallas will have to figure out life after Micah Parsons, who was recently traded to the Green Bay Packers. They’re also still without DeMarvion Overshown, a breakout star from 2024 who is recovering from a severe knee injury.
Thankfully, there are multiple players talented enough to turn into breakout stars this year. The prime candidate to become a household name in 2025 is linebacker Marist Liufau.
A third-round pick out of Notre Dame, Liufau displayed maturity beyond his years as a rookie. He recorded 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three pass defenses, and two forced fumbles in 17 games. He was especially effective when asked to fill in for Overshown following his injury.
As impressive as he was during his rookie campaign, Liufau was far more confident and impactful during training camp, as well as during his brief appearance in the preseason.
Liufau finds himself in prime position to be a star, and has the right defensive coordinator in Matt Eberflus to truly reach his potential.
