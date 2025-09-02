NFC East Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys rank entering 2025 season?
The Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL season opener in just three days. Excitement is reaching an all-time high, but the task at hand will be no easy feat for the Cowboys.
The NFC East has become its own monster, and the Cowboys will have to be on their A game during every divisional matchup. But who really owns the division?
Let's take a closer look at the division with our NFC East Power Rankings ahead of Thursday's season opener.
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants are still chasing everyone else in the NFC East. The team is hoping quarterback Russell Wilson can find his greatest hits for one more run.
However, if this ends up being Jaxson Dart's team before the season ends.
3. Dallas Cowboys
Everyone probably expected the Cowboys to be in this position. The team is experiencing a lot of change.
A new head coach and the recent exit of their best defensive player could make anyone concerned. But the difference between third and first may not be as far as some believe.
2. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders were the most surprising team of the 2024 season. The Commanders are coming off an NFC Championship appearance and are out to prove that last year wasn't a fluke.
A team out to prove their worth with a quarterback who has quickly become one of the best young talents in the league, the Commanders are the definition of dangerous.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
No one wants to see it, but the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFC East.
The Cowboys' biggest test will come in their first game. Pressure creates diamonds, and the Cowboys have the chance to become the prized possession.
